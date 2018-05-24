Drunken Dragon Festival returns

The traditional Drunken Dragon Festival kicked off on Tuesday, featuring a Chinese drunken dragon performance, sacrifice offering, as well as providing dragon boat rice to audiences. The festival, which falls during the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, is a traditional cultural event for praying for safety and prosperity of Macau’s fishing industry. Two drunken dragon performers hold the head and the tail of the wooden dragon respectively. With a liquor jar in their hands, the players made performance after taking a sip of the liquor and spraying it onto the wooden dragon. Local residents gathered at the Red Market, a building which was built over 80 years ago, and queued for dragon boat longevity rice. The performers also went to the Senado Square, attracting thousands of tourists.

Share this: Tweet





