The traditional Drunken Dragon Festival kicked off on Tuesday, featuring a Chinese drunken dragon performance, sacrifice offering, as well as providing dragon boat rice to audiences. The festival, which falls during the fourth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, is a traditional cultural event for praying for safety and prosperity of Macau’s fishing industry. Two drunken dragon performers hold the head and the tail of the wooden dragon respectively. With a liquor jar in their hands, the players made performance after taking a sip of the liquor and spraying it onto the wooden dragon. Local residents gathered at the Red Market, a building which was built over 80 years ago, and queued for dragon boat longevity rice. The performers also went to the Senado Square, attracting thousands of tourists.
Drunken Dragon Festival returns
