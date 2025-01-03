DSAL and FAOM co-host job-matching session

Local residents seeking employment will have an opportunity to connect with potential employers in two sector-specific job-matching sessions, co-organized by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Federation of Trade Unions of Macao (FAOM). Scheduled for Jan. 9, the sessions aim to address the local job market’s demands while assisting job seekers. From 9 a.m. today to noon on January 8, interested candidates can register online for one of the 100 available positions. The morning session will focus on the cleaning sector, offering 73 vacancies, while the afternoon session will cater to business groups with 27 positions.

