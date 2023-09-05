DSAT records over 124,000 bus passengers on first day of school

About 90% of Macau’s non-tertiary schools started yesterday. According to the Transport Bureau (DSAT), 124,791 people took buses in Macau from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., an average increase of 10% compared with the same period last year, with 15,875 people using student cards. The period with the most people taking the bus is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with more than 54,000 passengers. According to DSAT, the five routes with the most passengers are MT4, 33, 3, 25 and 10.

Related