About 90% of Macau’s non-tertiary schools started yesterday. According to the Transport Bureau (DSAT), 124,791 people took buses in Macau from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., an average increase of 10% compared with the same period last year, with 15,875 people using student cards. The period with the most people taking the bus is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with more than 54,000 passengers. According to DSAT, the five routes with the most passengers are MT4, 33, 3, 25 and 10.
DSAT records over 124,000 bus passengers on first day of school
