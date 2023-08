In the 2023/2024 academic year, there are 10 higher education institutions, 76 non-higher education schools and 116 school units in Macau, according to statistics provided by the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ). Among them, 103 school units are included in the free education system, benefiting about 80,000 students. Meanwhile, the fifth phase of “Continuing Education Development Plan” will start on Sept. 1.

Related