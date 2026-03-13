DSEDJ increases support for student counseling teams

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announced it is boosting resources for student counseling teams in the 2025/2026 school year, raising personnel service costs by around 3% to allow institutions to adjust salaries based on experience and performance. The bureau said the team now totals 413 members and has added a counseling hotline and an online consultation platform. Future plans include reviewing staffing and service models to meet school-based needs and enhance retention of senior counselors.

Like this: Like Loading...