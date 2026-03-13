Phase 2 of South Coast Promenades set to open soon

The Municipal Affairs Bureau announced yesterday that Phase 2, Section 2 of the promenades along the South Coast of Macau Peninsula, extending between Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the “Gate of Understanding” (Porta do Entendimento), is expected to open for public use soon, likely in early March or April. This section will feature landscaping, jogging paths, and bicycle lanes, with repairs currently underway and nearing completion. Additionally, Section 3, which will include a recreational area with elevated and sunken bicycle paths, a waterfront promenade, and various facilities, is in the preliminary coordination phase.

