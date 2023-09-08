DSOP receives 23 bids for old court renovation project

Public Works Bureau (DSOP) received 23 bids, 22 of which were accepted, and one required additional documents for the roof construction of the old court building’s transformation into the Court of Final Appeal. Then bids ranged from MOP214 million to MOP256 million, with the total duration ranging from 530 to 550 working days. The renovation project involves two sites, including the former court building and the former Judiciary Police (PJ) headquarters.

