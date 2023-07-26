Dumpling shop’s contaminated soy milk

A sample of the soy milk sold by an eatery located near San Ma Lo tested for bacillus cereus levels in excess of allowable limits, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has announced. The bureau added that the shop had been ordered to suspend sales of the product and conduct thorough cleaning of its equipment to ensure food safety. The soy milk is homemade and sold only at the shop. The IAM emphasized that only after passing subsequent tests can the shop resume selling the product

