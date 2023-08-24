Economic secretary congratulates Macau winners in global IT contest

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, has congratulated the Macau contestants competing in a global software skills competition involving Microsoft Office and Adobe apps. The Macau team garnered two global champions, two second places and a fifth place in the former contest, as well as a tenth place in the latter one. These are the best results since the Macau team started participating in the two contests. The competition was held in Orlando, US. Lei hoped the contestants can share their experiences with fellow youths to encourage them to get a tighter grip of IT knowledge.

Related