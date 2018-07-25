Education | UM launches summer camps for local and overseas students

The University of Macau is once again organizing summer camps and programs with various themes, including civil engineering, artificial intelligence, biomedical sciences, English, and Portuguese.

According to a statement issued by the UM, the Portuguese Language Summer Course is “among the most anticipated summer programs.” Launched in 1986, the course has attracted students from around the world, including Australia, the United Kingdom, France, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

UM’s English summer camps include “various interactive activities designed to encourage participants to learn and use English in an immersive environment, thereby boosting their confidence when speaking English.”

Another of the most popular courses is the biomedical sciences summer camp organized by the Faculty of Health Sciences. Participants in this camp will be able to learn the basics of genetics, as well as cell and molecular biology, with access to advanced laboratory equipment and the help of biomedical experts at UM.

UM’s Faculty of Science and Technology will organize seven camps, namely the Wireless Technology Study Summer Camp, the Civil Engineering Summer Camp, the Mathematics and Big Data Summer Camp, the Transportation Technology Summer Camp, the 3D Reconstruction with Quadcopters Summer Camp, the Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence Summer Camp, and the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Summer Camp. Participants in these camps will learn more about science through interactive games and scientific experiments.

