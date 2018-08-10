Education | UM organizes global leadership development program

The fifth module of the Global Leadership Development Program, co-organized by the University of Macau (UM) Asia-Pacific Academy of Economics and Management (APAEM) and the Faculty of Business Administration (FBA), was held recently in Kyushu and Nagasaki, Japan. With assistance from the Kyushu Economic Forum and Kyushu Association of Independent Entrepreneurs (AIE Kyushu), the module attracted more than 60 senior executives from various industries in mainland China, Macau and Japan.

The opening ceremony took place at Nagasaki International University and was chaired by Professor Shigemi Furuta, program director of APAEM. The three-day module, comprising seven seminars and a group presentation, was focused on the current development of integrated resorts in Japan and explored Macau’s experience and practices in this area, with the aim of nurturing globally competitive and socially responsible senior executives in the industry.

The core theme of this module was “Strategy, Growth and Responsible Gaming in Kyushu Integrated Resort.” Participants were also invited to visit Huis Ten Bosch, a potential site for a new integrated resort project in Japan.

Every year, APAEM organizes a variety of executive development programs. The previous four modules were focused on hospitality and MICE events (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), and were held in Macau, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Singapore and Seoul. The academy plans to hold its sixth module in Macau from November 29 to December 3, with the theme “Contextual Mindset in Integrated Resorts”.

Share this: Tweet





