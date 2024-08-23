Elderly man dies after fall

Authorities are investigating the death of an elderly man found lying on a platform on Rua da Bacia Sul in the Macau Peninsula yesterday at 7:07 a.m. Firefighters confirmed the man was deceased, with injuries consistent with a fall from a height. No evidence of foul play or a suicide note was discovered at the scene. Residents reported hearing a loud noise before the discovery. The victim, who lived alone, was located near a building’s canopy, prompting firefighters to use a ladder truck for recovery. The incident has been classified as a body discovery, with forensic investigations underway.

