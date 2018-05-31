Exam results revoked due to government’s mistake

The Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) will organize another exam for the recruitment of technicians on July 1, with this exam intended to replace a previous exam that contained mistakes.

The results of the first exam, which was held on March 31 of this year, have been annulled.

“A situation of violation of the principle of equality in the procedures followed in the knowledge test held on March 11 of 2018 […] and all due consequences are all revoked,” a dispatch published in the Official Gazette reads.

The recruitment is meant to “fill a vacant post in the framework [of DSAJ] and of those that occur within two years, in the category of senior technical officers in the public relations area.”

According to a report by Macau Concealers, a message sent by the DSAJ to the exam takers explained the reason behind the revocation.

“Repeated questions occurred in the original Chinese test, whereas no such situation occurred in the Portuguese-test, and in order to ensure that the related test can be carried out under absolute fair and equal condition,” the DSAJ said.

According to a report by Macau Concealers, 668 applicants for the DSAJ job will have to retake the exam due to the mistake made by the government.

In its message to the applicants, the DSAJ apologized for the inconvenience caused, and claimed that it will review and improve the exam procedures in order to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

