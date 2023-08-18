F&B retailers record sales surge

Receipts of the interviewed restaurants & similar establishments surged by 104.5% year-on-year in June, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). All types of interviewed establishments registered a year-on-year rise in receipts, with receipts of Western Restaurants (+164.3%), Chinese Restaurants (+146.7%) and Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops (+90.1%) showing notable growth. Additionally, sales of the interviewed retailers rose by 80.6% year-on-year in June. Sales of Department Stores, Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers, Leather Goods Retailers and Adults’ Clothing Retailers increased by over 100%. Only sales of Supermarkets (-14.2%) decreased.

