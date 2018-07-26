Film | IFFAM signs memorandum with Chinese association

International Film Festival & Awards – Macao (IFFAM) organizers met on Tuesday with the China International Culture Communication Center and the China Film Producers’ Association successively in Beijing to introduce the latest progress for the upcoming edition of the event.

During the meeting, the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the China Film Producers’ Association signed a memorandum of cooperation for the IFFAM. The agreement was signed by Chairman of the China Film Producers’ Association, Ming Zhenjiang, and MGTO Director Helena de Senna Fernandes, on behalf of their respective entities.

With the memorandum signed, the Association has become a supporting entity of IFFAM and will recommend influential mainland Chinese film celebrities to join the film festival.

In addition, both parties will give mutual recommendation of remarkable films and make collaborative endeavors to promote exchange and cooperation with international filmmakers and nurture the next generation of film talent.

According to a statement from MGTO, by collaborating with different entities, festival organizers seek to “augment the charm and effect of IFFAM, thereby advancing local tourism development.”

Another memorandum of cooperation was signed with the China International Culture Communication Center (CICCC) in early March, followed by continuous mutual communication and the Center’s support to promote the IFFAM among the mainland film industry.

In this visit to Beijing, Senna Fernandes and her team met with the Secretary of the Leading Party Members’ Group and Executive Chairman of the China International Culture Communication Center, Long Yuxiang, to share the latest preparations for IFFAM.

During the meeting, CICCC Executive Chairman Long Yuxiang expressed his recognition for the role of IFFAM as a cultural exchange platform between the East and West, and backed the continuous support of the Center to the work of the IFFAM Organizing Committee.

According to MGTO, “both sides engaged in a profound dialogue on the tasks that lie ahead.”

