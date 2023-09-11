Fireworks contest day 1 performance postponed to tonight

The exhibition by the first two teams participating in the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has been postponed from last Saturday to tonight due to weather conditions, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announced.

The postponement was related to the heavy rainfall conditions that affected Macau over the whole weekend, which made it unsuitable for both the performance and public attendance.

The pyrotechnic performances of Australia and Switzerland will now take place at the same time (9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.) tonight.

The contest will then continue as originally planned, with performances on September 16 and 23 and October 1 and 7.

The Australian company Cardile International Fireworks will present a firework show named “Thunder of Down Under.”

The fireworks will create symbolic illustrations of native Australian flora, fauna, and landscapes. The performance will be accompanied by iconic Australian pop, rock, and country hits.

Themed “Icons of Rock,” the fireworks show presented by the Swiss company La Pirotecnica SAGL will project the story of rock music through vibrant color, patterns, and use of creative design combinations. RM