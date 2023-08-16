First group of Macau medical personnel begin to practice in Hengqin

The first group of four Macau medical personnel completed their professional registration and received practice certificates in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Fong Fong Tan, deputy director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau in the Cooperation Zone, stated that with the development of diverse industries in Hengqin, the health industry is expanding in the Cooperation Zone. According to Fong, the issuance of the first batch of practice certificates will encourage Macau medical personnel to develop their careers in Hengqin.

