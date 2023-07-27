Food festival, light show, cultural week to be held in Hengqin in 2H

In the second half of this year, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin will hold a series of special cultural and tourism activities such as the Macao International Food Festival (Hengqin), water dance light show, and the cultural week of China-Portuguese-speaking countries, to attract more tourists and jointly build the brand of “Macao-Hengqin Sightseeing Tour.”

The Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone will also work with Macau to design and develop high-quality tourism routes centering on “multiple destinations in one trip” so as to enhance the integrated development of Macau and Hengqin in terms of the cultural and tourism industries.

The news was stated in a three-year action plan (2023 – 2025) for high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industries in Hengqin, along with measures aimed at supporting these industries. António Lei, director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, delivered a brief on the action plan at the first plenary meeting of 2023 held by the Macao Tourism Development Committee recently.

During the meeting, he also said that in the future, the Cooperation Zone will make full use of its cultural and tourism policy advantages to accelerate the growth of cultural and tourism market entities.

It will actively support local cultural and tourism enterprises and establish a high-quality cultural and tourism product system. Staff Reporter