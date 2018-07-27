Franchise expo to focus on youth entrepreneurs, Greater Bay Area

The Macao Franchise Expo 2018 (MFE) will be held at the Venetian Macao

from today until Sunday, with more than 150 brand enterprises from home and

abroad participating.

Themed “Brand Expansion Continues, Business Opportunities to be Seized,” the “Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macau Bay Area Business Zone” and “Youth Entrepreneurship Exhibition Area” will be introduced to the expo this year.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, this year’s expo will feature over 180 booths, covering sectors such as dining, retail, brand agency services, consultancy and more, the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute said in a statement.

One of the highlights of this year’s MFE is the “Smart Retail Zone,” which will enable participants to learn about the latest technologies and services that the retail industry has to offer. The zone will showcase unmanned convenience store facilities, unmanned juice huts and other new franchise elements.

A supporting zone of new franchise elements will be set up to provide IT support for e-commerce, business consultation, e-wallet and mobile payment.

Regarding the “Guangdong- Hong Kong-Macau Bay Area Business Zone,” the economic and trade institutions in the Greater Bay Area has been invited to set up counters to provide business consultation to participants.

At the “Youth Entrepreneurship Exhibition Area,” enterprises established by young entrepreneurs will be invited to showcase innovative products and services and look for co-operation and investment opportunities.

On the first day of the MFE, the “2018 Macau Excellent Franchise & Chain

Business Award Ceremony” and the “2018 Outbound Excellent Chinese

Franchise Brands (Macau) Awards Ceremony cum Forum” will be held.

During the exhibition, a “Branding Zone” will also be set up to provide

consultancy services for those seeking brand upgrades.

Meanwhile, the third day of the expo is designated as the “Start-up Launchpad” Day, where successful entrepreneurs will be invited to share their entrepreneurship experiences.

Also, to celebrate the SAR’s “Year of Gastronomy”, the MFE will bring back the

“Gourmet Avenue” with more than 20 booths featuring culinary specialties from Macau and Shunde.

The MFE continues to be held concurrently with the “2018 Guangdong & Macau Branded Products Fair.”

