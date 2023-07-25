FSS reminds on payment of social security instalment

The Social Security Fund has reminded local employers and workers to settle payable instalments for the second quarter. The fund also recommends payers utilize e-payment channels for improved convenience. Failure to pay an instalment on time will subject the payers to interests and fines. Failure to make payments related to hiring non-resident workers may result in an employer’s loss of the quota for employment. The fund recommends payers use the government’s Macao One Account app, banking counters or e-channels, ATMs or certain government self-service kiosks.

