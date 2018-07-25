Gaming | Analyst: Pickup in construction might relate to license tender

Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen has suggested that a pickup in construction activity across Macau might be connected to the upcoming tendering process, or the possibility of a seventh casino license being issued.

Speaking to Inside Asian Gaming, Govertsen speculated that the projects might be used as leverage in the upcoming tender process.

“Some of these projects are related to existing service provider casinos (or now ‘mothballed’ casinos), or by companies with no existing presence in Macau,” he told the gaming news service.

According to Inside Asian Gaming, the projects in question include a waterfront land plot near Wynn Macau that is rumored to belong to a large Southeast Asian gaming operator, and the development of a 2-star hotel by Golden Dragon Group near the Grand Lisboa.

Sociedade de Jogos de Macau (SJM) is also making progress on a non-resort development site adjacent to the Grand Lisboa Palace in Cotai. The company previously said that the plot could be used for a theme park or other entertainment site.

But equally, Govertsen noted that the local government’s new policy toward idle developers – which includes the possibility of confiscation – may have motivated resort operators to step up their construction efforts.

