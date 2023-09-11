Gaming sector’s expenditure down to MOP40b in 2022

Total expenditure for the gaming sector in 2022 went down by 24.7% year-on-year to MOP40.31 billion, dragged down by a 66.6% decrease in expenditure on Purchase of Goods, Commission Paid & Customer Rebate (MOP3.73 billion) amid a change in the sector’s business model. According to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the gaming sector’s receipts dropped by 49.2% year-on-year to MOP46.20 billion, with receipts from games of chance (MOP42.12 billion) declining by 51.5%. Operating Expenses (MOP9.42 billion) and Compensation of Employees (MOP18.81 billion) fell by 34.9% and 7.2% respectively.

