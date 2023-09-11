GBA 5G Industry Alliance visits UM

A delegation from the Greater Bay Area 5G Industry Alliance visited the University of Macau (UM) in a bid to further advance the research on 5G communication technology in the GBA. The two parties discussed creating a 5G+ ecosystem and promoting the continuous and steady development of industry-academia collaboration. The delegation included more than 30 representatives from the alliance and corporate executives from CTM, Bank of China (Hong Kong), China Mobile Hong Kong, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei, and Multibyte Info, among others. The two parties expressed their views on topics such as improving the 5G+ industry chain in the GBA and the Internet of Things.

