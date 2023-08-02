Gov’t calls for Arts Festival proposals

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is now inviting all registered local art and cultural associations and individuals to submit proposals for local programs and new commissions by Aug. 28 for the 34th Macao Arts Festival (MAF). The call is also open to new works (not re-run productions) that have never been performed publicly in Macau. The festival welcomes all performing genres, such as theater, Cantonese Opera, dance, children’s shows and multimedia performing arts, amongst others. Priority will be given to works integrating electronic or digital technology and to those to be staged at Macao World Heritage sites.

