Gov’t develops comprehensive indicator system for physical and mental health

The Health Bureau (SSM) has prioritized mental health within its “Healthy Macau Blueprint,” announcing plans to develop a comprehensive assessment system and database for physical and mental health, in line with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) five key health indicators.

Citing a sustained increase in demand for mental health services among Macau residents, lawmaker Ho Ion Sang highlighted the urgent need for such services, pointing to 50,597 outpatient visits to psychiatric clinics in 2024.

He noted that while the government regularly releases mental health data focused on service volume metrics – such as outpatient visits, bed occupancy rates, and healthcare staffing levels – it lacks detailed breakdowns of key indicators like patient demographic distribution, prevalence of mental disorders, and public service utilization rates.

He also emphasized the lack of regular large-scale population-based surveys, which hinders a comprehensive understanding of the actual demand for mental health services in the region.

In a separate response to Ho’s written inquiry, the bureau emphasized its commitment to prioritizing residents’ physical and mental well-being. It stated that it is “consistently implementing” policy measures to “shift prevention upstream and allocate resources to the grassroots level,” focusing on healthy communities, enterprises, and campuses as entry points.

According to the statement, this approach aims to channel resources into local neighborhoods, striving to establish a comprehensive system for mental health prevention, monitoring, and service delivery.

The SSM director, Alvis Lo, noted in the statement that the bureau plans to establish a mental health indicator assessment system and database by 2030, building on the Sports Bureau’s (ID) “Physical Fitness Monitoring” and his bureau’s “Health Survey.”

As noted, this will involve employing scientific measurement tools to better understand residents’ mental health concerns, thus supporting the precise formulation and optimization of future policies.

In response to the interpellation, the authorities emphasized their systematic approach to collecting data on psychiatric outpatient and inpatient service volumes, patient diagnosis categories, service utilization rates, and waiting times.

It was noted that by integrating and analyzing this data, they aim to provide a scientific basis for policy formulation, resource management, and service optimization.

Like this: Like Loading...