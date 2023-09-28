Gov’t forms alcohol control alliance

The Macau Alcohol Control Alliance was launched yesterday with 33 members, to promote awareness of alcohol control in the SAR. Health Bureau (SSM) director Alvis Lo said in his speech at the launch ceremony that the SAR government has always been concerned about the problem of underage drinking. The results of the latest health behavior survey of Macau secondary school students showed that the proportion of minors who have drank alcohol has risen significantly, and long-term alcohol abuse has caused many kinds of harm.

