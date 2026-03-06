Gov’t maintains three mobile telecom operators despite recent acquisition

While local telecommunications provider CTM confirmed its acquisition of Hutchison Telephone (Macau) Company Limited, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) stated that three mobile telecommunications operators remain in the market.

The Legal Affairs Bureau’s (DSAJ) company registration released Wednesday indicated that the shareholders of Hutchison Telecom have changed to CTM.

This transition suggests that telecom operators are increasingly signaling their intention to withdraw from the Macau market. Following the planned exit of mobile service provider SmarTone Macau at the end of 2024, Hutchison’s departure raises concerns about market competition, with a media report quoting a think tank questioning whether “market competition still exists.”

As of yesterday, neither telecommunications provider had issued formal responses, although CTM did release a statement announcing that it is offering 20GB of free roaming data to customers stranded in the Middle East.

According to DSAJ, the shareholders of Hutchison Telecom have changed to CTM, with the shareholder collectively holding shares valued at MOP10 million.

Hutchison Telecom currently operates three retail stores in Macau, located in Rua do Campo, Estrada de Coelho do Amaral, and the Iao Hon area, with all spectrum investments in Macau set to expire in 2028.

Regarding the acquisition, the CTT confirmed that the company had previously notified the government and emphasized that Hutchison Telecom will continue to operate its network and provide services.

Authorities said existing regulations and licenses govern operator competition and prohibit abuse of dominant market positions. Drafting and legislative discussions for the Telecommunications Law are expected to be completed this year, allowing prospective operators to apply for licenses based on business plans to promote market entry.

Meanwhile, CTM said it is providing a complimentary 20GB “Roaming Easy” data package to mobile customers stranded in the Middle East, covering Jordan, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The service is activated automatically without requiring customer application.

