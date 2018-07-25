Gov’t paying attention to Yat Yuen staff situation

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is paying close attention to the situation involving the Yat Yuen Company staff members who lost their jobs with the closure of the Canidrome facility late last week.

The DSAL sent personnel to meet with both the company and staff members, providing consultation services about their interests and rights according to the labor law.

The DSAL noted that until the present time, it had not received any complaint from workers, but has demanded from the company a clear and standardized communication to all workers regarding their situation and how they should proceed and what their options are.

The bureau also said it had created a special service dedicated to receiving questions or complaints from these workers, noting that between July 20 and 22, it received a total of seven requests for information regarding work organizations as well as information on the contract termination and compensation scheme.

As for the company, the Yat Yuen cCompany is said to be keeping the contracts and paying the salaries of the 129 workers involved until the end of August.

In a statement quoted by Macau Radio, the company said it “will insure the payment of compensation to employees, within nine working days after the contract termination.”

The group, Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, announced recruitment sessions aimed at reemploying some of the Yat Yuen workers in other positions within the group.

