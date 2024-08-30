77,000 students set to start school on Monday

As the new school year approaches, transportation officials are preparing for an influx of students. It is anticipated that around 77,000 students will resume their studies on September 2, with a cumulative total of 88,000 expected by September 4. To accommodate the surge, the government is making changes to public transportation services.

During a recent radio forum, Mok Soi Tou, acting director of the Traffic Management Department of the Transport Bureau (DSAT), outlined proactive measures being taken to ensure smooth transportation for students.

The government has coordinated with two major bus companies to provide adjusted schedules and enhanced services, including the addition of special routes and the deployment of extra personnel at key bus stations.

Mo urged residents to familiarize themselves with traffic conditions and consider using public transportation to prevent congestion.

He also emphasized the importance of parking legally, urging parents to avoid illegal parking that could disrupt traffic flow near schools.

Wong Chi Wang, a senior officer of the Public Security Police’s (PSP) Traffic Department, reiterated the need for strict enforcement against illegal parking. Designated drop-off and pick-up areas will be established around schools, and inspections will be conducted to ensure safety.

In anticipation of potential traffic challenges, the bureau has established a joint command center to manage emergencies during the first days of school.

Enhanced bus services will include a 25% to 30% increase in frequency during peak hours, with 40 additional buses operating daily in the opening week. Notably, a new special bus route, 2A (2AS), will run between the Areia Preta Health Center and Lisboa Hotel during morning peak hours.