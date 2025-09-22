Grand Dragon Casino and Mocha Kuong Fat set to close this week

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. will officially cease operations at its Grand Dragon Casino in Taipa tonight at 11:59 p.m., with Mocha Kuong Fat in downtown Macau following suit – set to close on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

In a statement Friday, Melco confirmed that all gaming tables from Grand Dragon Casino will be reallocated to its City of Dreams Casino in Cotai. Meanwhile, electronic gaming machines from the closing Mocha clubs will be redistributed to other Melco properties, including Altira Macau, City of Dreams, and Studio City.

The company emphasized that these decisions form part of a broader strategic review of its Macau assets intended to consolidate its operations. “This decision has been approved by the Macau SAR [Special Administrative Region] government,” Melco stated.

To mitigate the impact on employees, Melco plans to reassign affected staff within its operations.

To ensure a smooth transition for customers affected by the closures, Melco has assured patrons they will be able to exchange gaming chips and use existing vouchers at other Melco properties.

“All customers’ rights are safeguarded after the cessation of these operations. Customers holding Grand Dragon Casino chips after its closure may exchange them at the Melco Club/Signature Club counter at the Altira Casino from September 23, 2025.

Customers of the Mocha Clubs that are closing will be able to continue to use their gaming slips (TITO) at Mocha Inner Harbor, Mocha Golden Dragon, and Mocha Sintra Hotel, which will remain in operation,” states Melco.

In this round of closures, an estimated 175 workers at Casino Grand Dragon and 35 workers at Mocha Kuong Fat will be affected.

Like this: Like Loading...