Summer’s Finest at DIVA 

Summer in Macau is hot, humid, and often hurried. But step into DIVA, the signature restaurant perched on the 40th floor of W Macau – Studio City, and the season suddenly feels like a celebration worth savouring.

Executive Chinese Chef KwokHung Cheng has rolled out a Summer Seasonal Treats menu that captures everything we love about this time of year: the boldness of live seafood, the brightness of citrus and pomelo, and the kind of cooking that balances indulgence with a light, elegant touch.

The moment the first dish arrives, you know this is not a lazy summer menu. Deepfried Eel Rolls with Squid and Salted Egg Yolk arrive crackling on the outside, tender and almost creamy within. The salted egg yolk does not shout; it hums gently, adding savoury depth without overwhelming the delicate eel. It is the kind of starter that makes you forget to share.

Chef Cheng’s way with seafood shines next in a plate of Stirfried Scallops, Water Bamboo and Chanterelle Mushroom. The scallops are plump and sweet, their natural richness lifted by the earthy fragrance of chanterelles and the refreshing crunch of water bamboo. It is a dish of contrasts – soft versus crisp, land versus sea – and it works beautifully.

For those who enjoy a little drama on the plate, the Panfried Pomfret Fillet with Foie Gras delivers. The fish remains delicate and flaky, while the foie gras adds a buttery, luxurious weight. It is an unexpected pairing that feels entirely natural under Chef Cheng’s hand.

Meat lovers are not forgotten. Stirfried USA Pork Ribs with Cointreau and Pomelo Sauce offers a zesty sweetness that dances on the palate – the orange liqueur and pomelo cutting through the richness of the ribs. Even more impressive is the DIVA Barbecued Marbled USA Beef with Honey Sauce. The beef is so marbled it nearly melts, and the honey glaze adds a subtle sweetness that deepens into savoury complexity with each bite.

The true headliner, however, arrives in a clawcracking spectacle: Australian Lobster. Guests can choose between two distinctive styles. The Stirfried Australian Lobster with XO Sauce is bold and punchy, the fermented chilli paste amplifying the crustacean’s natural sweetness. Alternatively, the Steamed Australian Lobster with Golden and Silver Garlic and Vermicelli takes a gentler path – aromatic garlic permeates the sweet flesh, while the vermicelli noodles soak up every drop of savoury essence. Both preparations are flawless, and either would justify the trip alone.

Do not overlook the quieter dishes, either. Stirfried Baby Squids with Green Chilli Sauce adds a snappy, mildly spicy interlude that cleanses the palate between richer courses.

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