Grand Prix nearly sold out

The 71st Macau Grand Prix, scheduled from Nov. 14 to 17, is nearly sold out, with over 70% of its tickets already purchased. A limited number of tickets will be available daily during the event for on-the-spot sales, with 200 to 300 reserved each day, according to Sports Bureau director Luis Gomes during a press conference yesterday. He added that the Grand Prix Organizing Committee is working with local schools, this year facilitating the attendance of over 4,000 students. The event features seven races, including the inaugural FIA FR World Cup.

