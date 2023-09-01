Guangdong Province issues green offshore municipal gov’t bond

Guangdong Province yesterday issued offshore municipal government bond in Macau, the third such issuance since 2021 and the first issuance of green municipal government bond in the SAR. The bond is offered to institutional investors with an issuance size of 2 billion yuan, with 1 billion yuan for the green bond with a tenor of three years, and 1 billion yuan for the special bond with a tenor of two years. The Monetary Authority of Macao said the move marks diversified financial cooperation between both regions.

