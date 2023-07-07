Guia Lighthouse to open on July weekends

To celebrate Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) Day, which is observed on Jul. 18, the bureau will open the Guia Lighthouse to the public on weekends in July. This will allow people to better understand the work of marine professionals. On Saturdays and Sundays throughout July, members of the public will have the chance to view the 360-degree panorama of the city from the lighthouse. Marine verbal and light signals that have been in use in Macau will also be shown. Visitors will understand more about the lighthouse from signs.

