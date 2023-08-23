Health Bureau promotes alcohol control

A Health Bureau delegation has visited a local anti-smoking organization to promote alcohol control laws, which will be enacted on Nov. 5. Pursuant to the law, public places are prohibited from providing beverages containing 1.2% alcohol by volume to minors. Certain venues will be banned from selling alcoholic drinks. Online sales of alcoholic drinks will also be subject to regulation under this law. The organization expressed its support for the law, and provided comments and suggestions to the bureau on controlling the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. The bureau added that it would meet with more organizations to promote the law.

