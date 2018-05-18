Health Bureau promotes Chinese Medicine in Thailand

An academic exchange event about Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) between Macau and Thailand health authorities recently took place in Bangkok, Thailand. During the event, fifteen practitioners from Thailand, mainland China and Macau provided clinical services to the Thai community and conducted an exchange of ideas and experiences in clinical techniques.

The services provided included pulse diagnosis, massage, acupuncture and moxibustion, cupping, and recommendations for different treatments in TCM health care to the Thai community. The event garnered nearly 200 attendees.

In his opening remarks, the director of the Health Bureau, Lei Chin Ion, stated that in the past, the MSAR government has been progressively promoting the development of Traditional Chinese Medicine. Lei expressed his hope that in the future, more such initiatives would be undertaken with a view to reaching new Asian communities and promoting Chinese Medicine internationally in order to boost the clinical practices of Chinese Medicine throughout the world.

