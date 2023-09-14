Heavy rain expected this weekend

Under the influence of a trough of low pressure, showers will increase with thunderstorms from today until the weekend, the weather bureau has warned. “Showers will become more frequent, heavy at times between Friday afternoon and in the morning on Saturday,” said the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau. Last week, heavy rains poured down on the city, which were said to be brought by the trough of low pressure associated with the remnant of Typhoon Haikui, which left a trail of destruction in Taiwan.

