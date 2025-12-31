Hengqin Customs seize 60 smuggled mobile phones

Hengqin Customs intercepted a single-plate vehicle driver suspected of smuggling 60 used mobile phones into Hengqin. Authorities at Gongbei reported that during routine inspections of inbound passenger buses, customs officers noticed the driver behaving suspiciously. A thorough search revealed a hidden compartment in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, where the old phones were concealed. The case is under investigation, and authorities are examining potential links to wider smuggling networks.

