Residents in the Northern District have expressed growing concerns over illegally parked vehicles and debris obstructing emergency exits in residential complexes, posing significant safety risks during emergencies. Despite improvements since the 2022 implementation of fire safety regulations, violations persist, particularly near a special needs center where wheelchair access and fire escape routes are frequently blocked. Property management groups issue warnings and notify fire departments for persistent violations, but abandoned vehicles and complacency among residents complicate efforts.
Emergency exit blockages raise safety concerns
