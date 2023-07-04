Hengqin Port has seen over 7.1 million passengers so far

Hengqin Port has seen over 7.1 million inbound and outbound passengers so far this year, according to the statistics released by Hengqin Border Inspection Station last week. The total passenger flow of the port is estimated to exceed 10 million by the end of this year, hitting a record peak since the port’s operation. In addition to the increasing passenger flow, the vehicle flow has also reached 920,000, of which about 660,000 were Macau single-plate vehicles, a year-on-year increase of about 77.1%, 61.4%, and 73.7%, respectively.

Related