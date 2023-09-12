Hengqin sees 47 lawyers from SARs

Statistics released by Hengqin authority suggest that providing more legal services and support could be a feasible approach to attracting more law firms and lawyers from Macau to practice in the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. As of August 31 this year, Hengqin has accommodated 22 law firms with 332 lawyers, including 47 lawyers from Hong Kong and Macau. Since the establishment, the number of law firms and lawyers in the zone has increased by 100% and 49.5% respectively. Among these, the number of lawyers from Macau has increased by 65%. Hengqin has introduced 12 sets of rules to align with Macau’s rules.

