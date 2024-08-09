Historic building maintenance subsidy scheme to launch second round

The Cultural Development Fund (FDC) is expected to open applications for the second round of the “Historic Building Maintenance Funding Scheme” in the coming months, offering support to owners of heritage buildings and structures with cultural value.

The first round of the subsidy program, launched in March 2024, received a total of seven project applications. Two of these projects have since modified their scope, shifting from maintenance of multiple buildings to a single structure, according to local media.

The “Historic Building Maintenance Funding Scheme” aims to support owners in conducting regular structural inspections, assessments, and necessary restoration work on heritage buildings and structures with cultural significance in the city.

“The maintenance scope of the first round of seven projects has been approved by the Cultural Heritage Council,” said Hoi Kam Un, a member of the FDC’s board of directors, at a meeting yesterday. “In the next stage, professional consulting companies will submit maintenance plans, which will then be reviewed and approved by the fund.”

The second round of the scheme is expected to open for applications from the end of the third quarter to the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024. The budget for the upcoming round has not yet been determined as the details of the two modified projects are still under review. The budget will be announced upon approval. Nadia Shaw