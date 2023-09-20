HK man arrested as part of phishing scams crime ring

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has arrested a Hong Kong man in his 30s on suspicion of being part of a crime syndicate that sent out phishing SMS messages to defraud recipients, the PJ said.

According to the PJ, the man, who was detained Monday at a Northern District hotel, is suspected of sending over 2,000 fraudulent text messages on behalf of the criminal group.

The PJ also said it is now trying to locate the group’s mastermind.

The infamous SMS messages impersonated a local telecommunications company and claimed the recipient had expiring points that should be exchanged for products or services immediately.

When clicking the link provided, people would be directed to a form where they would have to enter their identification card data and credit card information to receive the gifts.

Once in possession of the personal and credit card information, the group would perform online transactions, scamming victims.

At least two people reported instances to the PJ allowing the police to trace the suspect. One of them, a woman in her 50s, lost more than the equivalent of 12,000 patacas on online shopping overseas.

After being arrested, the suspect was found to have electronic equipment including computers, phone cards and antennas in his hotel room.

The PJ said it is believed the suspect would come to Macau periodically to engage in these scams and then leave immediately.

Questioned by the police, he said he received RMB1,500 per day to perform the job.

The suspect is alleged to have sent 2,400 fraudulent text messages using 1,408 different mobile phone numbers.