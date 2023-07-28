Hotel occupancy at 84.3% in June

Hotel occupancy in June rose by 44.4 percentage points year-on-year to 84.3%; the rates for 5-star (85.9%) and 2-star hotels (85.3%) outperformed the sector average, which showed growth of 52.3 percentage points and 27.0 percentage points, respectively. Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that number of guests of hotel establishments in June leapt by 168.3% to 1,142,000, albeit from a low base. In the first half of 2023, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 40.3 percentage points year-on-year to 78.0%. The number of guests soared by 130.1% year-on-year to 6,049,000.

