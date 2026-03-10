Iao Hon sees two new Diagonal pedestrian crossings

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced two all-directional pedestrian crossings in Iao Hon due to high pedestrian and vehicle flow. Installed on Avenida da Longevidade near the Macau Slot Betting Center at Rua 4 and Rua 6 do Bairro Iao Hon, the crossings follow Traffic Advisory Committee consultations and coordination with the Education and Youth Development Bureau for school safety. DSAT plans to add more crossings at Estrada Marginal da Areia Preta and Rua da Tribuna later this month, aiming to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow in the dense urban district.

Like this: Like Loading...