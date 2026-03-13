IC invests MOP3.8 million into Macao International Parade this year

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) announced yesterday that it is investing MOP3.8 million in the 2026 Macao International Parade, which will feature 1,600 participants – 200 fewer than last year – and showcase performance troupes from more than 10 countries and regions.

The parade, themed “The Maritime Silk Road as a Bridge for Cultural Exchanges,” will be held on March 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with performances starting at the Ruins of St. Paul, kicking off the event.

The parade troupes will then follow a route towards Senado Square, Largo da Sé, and Avenida da Praia Grande, interacting enthusiastically with locals and tourists along the way.

In addition, the VIVA Carnival will take place on March 28 and 29, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Nam Van Lake waterfront (Anim’Arte NAM VAN), featuring specialty food stalls and game booths, as well as creative interactive experience booths, providing a comprehensive five-sense experience for audiences participating. It is one of the highlights along the parade route.

To wrap up the parade, at 6:30 p.m., the troupes will join forces at Sai Van Lake Square for a finale performance.

In addition to the parade and Carnival, starting tomorrow until April 4, there will be a total of 15 performances in conjunction with local communities and organizations, aimed at bringing a festive atmosphere to all corners of the community.

According to Cheang, “This event adheres to the core concepts of love, peace, and cultural integration, bringing together performance troupes from around the world and local performing arts elites.”

He added, “Macau is located at an important position on the Maritime Silk Road and has been a place where Chinese and Western cultures converge since ancient times, always promoting the interaction, exchange, and harmonious coexistence of different cultures.”

The acting president said that building upon the success of previous parades, the bureau has further deepened planning, striving to make this cultural city event more relatable and influential.

The bureau has invited top performance troupes for the parade from more than 10 countries and regions, including mainland China, Hong Kong, and other parts of the world.

Nearly 50 local performance groups will participate in the eight-day event.

They will showcase their work through various formats, including themed teams with locally inspired costumes and props, art parade teams reflecting their unique characteristics, large-scale art installation teams, special project teams, and community outreach teams performing for local audiences.

Cheang noted that this event allows the audience to experience an immersive atmosphere where scenery and art blend, antiquity and modernity coexist, and the region’s role as an exchange and cooperation base is highlighted, with Chinese culture as the mainstream alongside multiple coexisting cultures. Ricaela Diputado

