IC promotes heritage protection awareness

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has conducted community outreach activities to raise public awareness of heritage protection and help residents, merchants, and professionals better understand regulations governing the installation of shop signs and plaques in protected zones. Between February 13 and 26, IC staff visited businesses in central Macau to promote the “Instructions for Installing Signs and Plaques on Classified Buildings and Their Protection Zones” and explain the city’s Cultural Heritage Protection Law. The campaign highlighted the requirement for merchants to obtain prior authorization before installing signs or plaques.

