IC: Rua dos Pescadores temple’s restoration to start soon

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) disclosed to local media All About Macau that the restoration of the roof of the Tin Hau temple on Rua dos Pescadores will commence “in foreseeable months.” The roof of the temple has been damaged by the fallen canopy of a banyan tree that is over 200 years old. The tree became diseased and the canopy could not stand its own weight. As the tree and the temple is privately owned, the IC noted that it would “exercise support” to the restoration project.

