IC to hold another concert in Lai Chi Vun Shipyards

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will hold evening concerts at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards in the second half of each month, between July and November. The concert’s “lively and poetic melodies” will be held at 4 p.m. this Saturday. Local singer-songwriter and landscape designer, Willy Tjen, singer and illustrator, YCC, and musical duo, Iron Son, were invited to perform in the concerts. The exhibition space in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plot X11 is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards – Plots X12-X15 are open all day.

