ID, Passport application time to be extended

The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has announced that applications for ID card and travel documents may be submitted for an extended seven days a week. Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day, up to 1,000 applications for ID, passport or Hong Kong Travel Permit (first or renewed) will be accepted. Bookings must be made online on the DSI website or via the government One Account app; walk-ins have been temporarily suspended. The DSI has also pledged more self-service kiosks to cope with the escalated demand.

Related